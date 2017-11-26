Emerald Isle members donate to Prostate Cancer

Emerald Isle Bowls Club by Elwyn Morris

Monday saw the Titans playing against San Miguel Meteors at home and the result was a win by 8-6, aggregate 90-91 to the Meteors, the Isle, winning trips M Whitelock J Rimmer A M Stevenson 16-13, C Donnellan M Parsons D Birkett 17-15, S Wickens G Odell M Odell 11-10

The Neptunes took on Greenlands Maples at home on Monday and won 8-6, aggregate of 101-89 win, winning trips today were L Burns D Rhodes A Burns 29-11, M Shatwell B Eldred G Shatwell 25-9, C Ayling C Warner J Mullarkey 20-11

The Moonrakers travelled to El Rancho and got beaten 14-0, aggregate 42-181

Wed the EI travelled to Javea Green in the Winter League and slipped to a 12-0, The Berleen also lost

Fri the Cavaliers travelled to play San Miguel Jaguars and came away with a fine 14-0 aggregate, 143-69 win, winning trips were C Donnellan D Birkett J Rimmer 32-5, M Riley J Pooley P Willicott 30-11, D Jones M Parsons C Lindgren 25-10, P Coffey J Westall S Westall ,22-19, M Veale R White A M Stevenson 20-14, M Whitelock L Vincent G Odell 14-12

The Claymores played at La Siesta Blues away and lost 10-4 Aggregate of 92-110, winners were C Ayling C Warner J Mullarkey 23-9, M Shatwell B Elderd G Shatwell 21-19

The Outlaws played at home against La Marina Merlins and slipped to a 4-10 aggregate 86-115 defeat, winners were P Kelly G Smith G Farrington 19-14, G Dyer EBrookes T Kelly 16-15

Many of the male bowlers are taking place in our Movember facial growth exercise whilst the Ladies are wearing Black Bras all to raise money for The Prostate Cancer fight. The final figure will be close to 350 Euros WELL DONE ALL