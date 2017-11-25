Right Royal win for Horadada at home to Cougars

Horadada Bowls Club by Barry Evans

Friday 17/11 gave us a home match against La Siesta Blues who were top of the league at the time. The result was a very close run affair each Club having 3 winning rinks but with La Siesta getting the overall shots by 105 to 103.Our winning rinks were, Fred Trigwell, Mick Blunt and Bryan Eatough 19 – 14, Carol Linehan, John Jukes and Brian Patton 23 – 12, Linda Hier, Jeff Hier and Barry Evans 26 – 14

In the South Alicante league last Monday we had yet another away game, our fourth away game out of a total of five played so far. This time we were at Country Bowls playing their Flamingos team.

However the result was in our favour as we won by 115 shots to 97 and gained 11 points.

Our winning rinks were, Yvonne Hurlock, Peter Davis and John Hurlock 22 – 13, David Miles, Ron O’Dell, and John Basiley 21 – 16, Carol Linehan, Roy Thompson and Terry Hucknall 22 – 12

Margaret O’Dell, Wayne Jackson and Barry Evans 21 – 13 with a draw by Pat Patton, Les Davis and Brian Patton 22 – 22

From now on we should have the pleasure of some home games.

We had home game on Friday 24/11 against San Miguel Cougars. The game finished with a win for Horadada by 111 shots to 94 and by 8 points to 6.Our winning rinks were, Jack Linehan, Fred Trigwell and John Bailey 22 – 10, Ron O’Dell, Mick Kirby and Roy Thompson 20 – 13, Carol Linehan, John Jukes and Terry Hucknall 28 – 12

This was a good result against a well-established Club so let’s try and match it next week in a home game against San Luis.