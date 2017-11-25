Police to undergo course in foreign vehicle documentation

Guardamar del Segura has organized a course to train local police officers in the recognition of administrative irregularities and crimes related to the movement of foreign motor vehicles in Spain. The Councilor for Security, Ana Martinez, said that the objective is to detect irregularities in vehicle documentation, ITV, forgeries, payment of taxes and insurance.

The course will be opened today, Monday 27 November, by the mayor, José Luis Saez, after which thirty agents will be taught all of the aspects that will enable them to recognize fraudulent documents in foreign vehicles. The course will last for three days.