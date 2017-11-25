Pilar de la Horadada to improve security for residents

The City Council of Pilar de la Horadada has launched a project that they have called “A secure pillar” the objective of which is to increase security in the town and eradicate crime.

The measures that they plan to introduce include the installation of road safety cameras and the launch of citizen information campaigns so that they are aware of the measures being undertaken, such as controls for drug detection, alcohol consumption amongst motorists, seatbelt use or Inspection of Vehicle Documents.

The Councillor for Public Safety, José Tomás Saura, and the Councillor for Services and Infrastructure, José Francisco Albaladejo, said that they will work jointly with Public Safety in the installation of new signs, luminous zebra crossings.

They also stated that police numbers have been increased at night, particularly on the coast, in the town and in Pinar de Campoverde.

Another of the new measures that is being introduced from the Local Police Headquarters is better information from residents of Torre and Campoverde in the event of suspicious sounds or activities that they might witness. Police patrols in both areas will also patrol throughout the night.