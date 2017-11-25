New sponsor for La Siesta Bowls Club

In the Enterprise Division the Apollos entertained Quesada Pearls and had a disappointing result losing by 120 shots to 95 winning on the rinks of Ann and Robert Heath with John Ball by 21-13 and Jo Elkin with Norman Adcroft and Jenny Bowman 18-13 the points being 4 to La Siesta and 10 to the Pearls.

The Pioneers entertained El Rancho Raiders and in a close match won 8-6.Wins for the Pioneers came from Sue Mahomet, Sheila Millward and Pat Reilly39-7, Jean James with Trish Reilly and Vic Mahomet 27-11. The closest of matches saw Molly Russell with Joe Kocsis and skip John Porter pulling of victory on the final end by 13-12.The overall shots in the match going to the Pioneers by 119-93.

The re-arranged match away at Mazarron Mariners saw the home team winning on all but a single rink. The good news for the Pioneers being the win by Hilary Clarke with Joe Kocsis and Vic Mahomet winning 19-14.So just 2 points to the Pioneers with the overall shots being 84-149.

Our Winter League team wore their new shirts sponsored by Casas Espania (see picture) for the visit of Bonalba and despite good wins for the rinks of Barbara Cooper, Rod Edgerton George Richardson and Sue Jordan and that of Ann Edgerton, Bill Jordan, Pat Harman and Jenny Bowman the eventual result saw a defeat by 8 points to 4 with the shots going to Bonalba by 76 shots to 89.

The Blues at home to Emerald Isle Claymores had a good 10-4 win by 120 shots to 92.Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Harman had the best result winning by 33-11 whilst Ann and Robert Heath with John Ball won convincingly 20-9.Further wins came from Ramsay Sinclair with Val Dalton and Alex Morrice and Pat Moore with Dave Blackie and Jenny Bowman were the other winners.

The Golds away at Vistabella Conquistadors and had a narrow victory by 101 shots to 96.The rinks were shared three each giving The Golds a victory by 8 points to 6.Best winning rink for the Golds came from Hilary Clarke with Trish Reilly and Vic Mahomet 34-7 whilst Ken Stringfellow, Tom Heaslewood and Gordon Dall won 23-13. The closest winning rink for the Golds came from Dennis Andrew, Tony Campbell and Pat Reilly who with 3 shots on the final end won 17-14.