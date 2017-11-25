Mojácar Council Organizes A Women’s Weekend Break In Madrid

Mojácar Council, through its Women’s Department, recently organized a weekend trip to Madrid and Toledo for fifty local ladies, accompanied by Raquel Belmonte, Ana García, and María Luisa Pérez López, Councillors for Women, Education and, the Mayor’s Office respectively.

For the last three years, these mini holidays have opened up a great opportunity to take a break from the daily routine, often, but not always coinciding with the celebration of International Women’s Day.

The visit to Madrid took in a performance of the musical “El Guardaespaldas” (“The Bodyguard”), as well as a chance to see some of the capital’s most famous spots, such as the Gran Vía and the Puerta del Sol, whilst leaving time for some essential retail therapy! The tight schedule also squeezed in a guided tour of Toledo, taking in the top historical places of interest.

The whole jaunt was a unanimous hit for all the weekend trippers, from the youngest, aged 15, to the eldest, at 80, with a possible trip to Córdoba in the pipeline for next year. The success of these days away with its good organization means another break will be organized soon, with the difference that the next one will be open to the men of the town as well!