Greenlands Cedars put San Luis Pumas to flight

Greenlands Bowls Club by Dave Webb

In the Discovery League, Greenlands Maples were Away to Emerald Isle Neptunes. final scores were – Total Shots For – 89. Against – 101. Points For – 6. Points against – 8. Winning rinks were — Sheila Stead, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. 19 shots to 7. Margaret Stephens, Mary Lockley, Marilyn Fryatt. 21 shots to 12. Rudy Wattley, Jean Thompson, Chris Dewar. 19 shots to 8.

Our other team the Sycamores, were away to Monte Mar Toreadors. Final scores were – Total shots for – 100. Against – 103 Points for – 8. Against – 6. Winning rinks were – Jean Giddings, John Dowel, David Giddings. – 23 shots to 13. Janet Bliss, Ronnie Stansfield, Tony Hodges. – 21 shots to 9. Wyn Kirton, Doreen Watt, John Wray. – 22 shots to 17. Vic Young, Jim Mc Lean, Graham Watt. – 18 shots to 12.

And in the Winter League it was a clean sweep for Greenlands at home to Monte Mar. final score was – total shots for – 100. Against – 60. Points For – 12. Against – 0. Winning rinks were – Brian Tomlin, Zoe Wilcock, Jim Wilcock, Barry Collins. 16 shots to 10. Sandra Jones, Dave Thompson, Chris Dewar, John Obrien. 20 shots to 16. Rudy Wattley, Mary Lockley, Margaret Dewar, Mel Brown. 20 shots to 9. Jean Giddings, Doreen Watt, John Wray, Mike Kelly. 22 shots to 7. Jean Thompson, Phil Lockley, Val Duchart, Marilyn Fryatt. 22 shots to 18.

In Division C of the Southern League The Cedars were at home to San Luis Pumas and played well to get a convincing win. Final score was – Total shots for – 105. Against – 87. Points for – 12, Against – 2. Winning rinks were – Vic Young, Ron Stansfield, Tony Hodges – 17 shots to 14. Dave Field, John Newell, Graham Watt. – 23 shots to 8. Win Kirton, Ken Kirton, Mike Cassidy. – 17 shots to 13. Jean Giddings, John Dwell, Dave Giddings. – 24 shots to 16. Janet Bliss, John O’Leary, Neville Pulfer. – 15 shots to 9.

We have vacancies in all leagues for new or experienced Bowlers so why not contact Haley on 966 844 399, or come to our Saturday roll-up to experience a fun game of bowls to introduce you to this relaxed of all sports.