El Rancho Broncos bucked by Quesada Swans

El Rancho Bowls Club.

On Monday morning the Pintos were at home to Emerald Isle Moonrakers on a gorgeous day with just a light breeze to add to the fun. Although as we know the Moonrakers can play good bowls, they seemed to take a long time to master the line and length, which subsequently cost them all the rinks and the overall shots by quite a large margin. But they took the defeat in good spirit and we all enjoyed the company.

In the afternoon the Raiders played at La Siesta against the Pioneers and played well to take 3 rinks, a good result all round. Gill Bartlett, Bob Easthope and Rob Clark 20-13. Tricia Elsam, Ann C Taylor and Mick Ager 24-13. Dolly Ford, David Baker and Tony Robinson 7-39. Maxine Wright, Gary Dunstone and Malc Elmore 19-14. Edward Elsam, Denise Morgan and Bob Morgan 12-13. Peter Bagwell, Jean Bagwell and Dave Haynes 11-27.

On Friday morning the Mustangs entertained the very strong Quesada Swallows, it was a splendid match with several rinks being close, fortunately the home mat gave the Mustangs the advantage and they were able to take 3 rinks to the Swallow’s 2 with the other drawn. The Mustangs also managed to take the overall shots by a small margin, a good result for the home team.

Ann Taylor, Jane Hamill and Jim Taylor 21-6. Irene Thomson, Jim Gracie and Eddie Thomson 19-10. Diane Yates, John Skipper and Bob Taylor 11-24. Jan Bright, Malc Sykes and Bob Morgan 17-16. Judy Foley, Keith Cunningham and David Whitworth 17-21. June Whitworth, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 12-12.

In the afternoon the Broncos were away to Quesada Swans, which proved to be a tough fixture, though they were not shamed despite coming away with just the one point.

For membership details contact Brian Taylor on 965077093 or at briantaylor_es@yahoo.co.uk or Carolyn Harris on 966774316 or at elranchobowls.secretary@gmail.com