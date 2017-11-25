Belly dancing with U3A

Just recently a group of up to 20 ladies who attend the Torrevieja U3A Group took part in a 6 week taster course to learn about the ancient art of Egyptian and Turkish Belly Dancing. The course was a great success, so much so, that another course is expected to be run in the early part of the new year.

Belly dancing, despite Hollywoods efforts to portray the subject as entertainment for the males, was apparently never intended to be performed for the pleasure of the male population but was intended to simply be a beneficial and safe form of exercise for ladies of all ages, shapes and sizes.

It is reported that all the ladies that did take part enjoyed the experienced it immensely and seemingly derived some benefit from it, hence the keenness to partake in another session.

Should any readers have a skill or pastime that they feel they could demonstrate and would be of interest to others, they will be more than welcome to come along and present their talents to our membership. It can be a one-off experience or a short or long term course. We are always on the lookout for new and interesting subjects to take part in. If you are interested, please contact our Group Co-ordinator in the first instance.