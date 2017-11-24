SMGS at Vistabella. November 22nd, 2017.

A first very cold start to the day’s play this year, with a mere 80C greeting those arriving at Vistabella for an early tee off time. Thirty-six members and 6 guests stepped out on to a course in good condition, but very dry and running fast, both fairways and greens. The weather soon warmed up and conditions became perfect for some good scoring, and so it turned out. Best member return of the day was posted by Ivan Hanak (40), closely followed by Keith Wraithmel (39), with visitor Rob Fowler (not that one!!) outdoing both with a superb 43.

The day’s results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Marg Birtwistle (31 on CB), 3rd Mick Roscoe (31 on CB), 2nd Ron Stenhouse (35), and 1st Chris Hamblett with 37 points.

Silver Category: 4th Brian Mulligan (35), 3rd Ken Flaherty (38), 2nd Keith Wraithmell (39), and 1st Ivan Hanak with 40 points.

Gold Category: 4th John Osborne (33), 3rd Mike Iddles (35), 2nd Geoff Giddy (36), and 1st Norman Cahill with 38 points.

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (open to all) went to Peter Hudson (hole 4), Brian Butler (8) and Ivan Hanak (15).

The Abacus was won by Theo Boelhouwer.

The Best Guest prizes, both with excellent scores, went to Rob Fowler (43) and runner-up Paul Denoronha (39).

Our thanks go to the staff at Vistabella for their contribution to an enjoyable day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Captain Tony Smale a call on 628227687 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at Hacienda de Riquelme..