Mojácar attends the 1st Tourism, Innovation and Environment Conference at the Senate

Mojácar has taken part in the 1st Conference on “Tourism, Innovation and the Environment in Rural Spain”, organized by the Association of The Most Beautiful Towns and Villages in Spain and, held at the Senate in Madrid. Emmanuel Agüero, Mojácar’s Deputy Mayor and Tourism Councillor, represented the town in the conference sessions that studied both present and future challenges that municipalities face.

Important political figures and businesses making presentations included; the General Secretary for Regional and Local Finance, the General Director of Fine Arts and Cultural Heritage, the General Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food and Environment, the Endesa Foundation and Telefónica Spain, among others.

In addition to important topics such as tourism promotion and joint strategies to meet the sector’s challenges, there were other presentations of great interest to Emmanuel Agüero for his town, such as the new possibilities and any available subsidies in the field of technology and communication, so that both Mojácar residents and visitors can access all possibilities in telephone systems and the digital world.

With regard to energy, he was also interested in the possibilities that Endesa Foundation offers, with the lighting of monuments and examples of artistic heritage. He was also keen to find out about ways of accessing any finance and support to those municipalities of artistic or historical interest (such as Mojácar) who wish to bury or eliminate external electrical wiring.

Next on the agenda, The Most Beautiful Towns and Villages in Spain have another important appointment in Mojácar on December 1, 2 and 3, with a gathering of its General Assembly. Mojácar will host Mayors and delegates from the 57 towns that make up the Spain’s Association, which looks like being a busy event with 70% of the representatives already having made their reservations to date.