Marabu Golf Society at Altorreal on 23rd November 2017.

In association with Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting a group of 23 players visited the established course at Altorreal taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and as usual the course was in good condition but some work had been done on the greens.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

1st – Roger Bayliss – 36 points, 2nd – Colin MacDonald – 35 points, 3rd – Tony Ollier – 32 points, 4th – Mick Martin – 31 points

Best Front 9 – Rod Allen – 18 points, Best Back 9 – Keith Conroy – 18 points

Nearest Pins – MacDonald,Conroy and Bayliss

Dog of a Day – Steve Mathers, Football Card – Jim Bryce

After the game we returned to LEAF’s Restaurante, which is located at Pueblo Brava, Quesada for a welcome meal prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next fixture is ther Christmas Competition at Las Colinas on 14th December 2017 followed by the interim day at La Torre on 28th December 2017.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345