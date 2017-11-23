Yo-encuentro Community Charity

Yo-encuentro or ‘I find’ – a new and small community charity, will open a quality charity shop in Los Belones on Tuesday December 4th at 10.00am

The Yo-Encuentro charitable association has been formed by a small group of individuals who live locally, and who are grateful for the great lives that they can enjoy here in Spain. At the same time want to share some of their wellbeing with others, both locally and internationally.

The name of the charity comes from the concept that people “will find” what they need in life through buying quality goods at competitive prices, through donating surplus items, through volunteering and by taking part in future community activities such as ‘inter-cambio’ (language classes).

The shop will be at 18 Calle Murillo in Los Belones, next to the Launderette and the Taverna Murillo. Opening hours 10.00 – 14.00, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

How will it operate? – It will be run entirely by volunteers, no salaries will be paid. It will endeavour to keep operating costs to a minimum, but costs like rent, electricity, insurance, taxes etc are inevitable. All surplus profits will be donated to charitable causes. The group already has some causes in mind but they are open to new ideas.

Through the website – www.yo-encuentro.org – and in the shop, they will publish open accounts so people can see how their monies/donations are handled.

What can you do? – Yo-encuentro would like to receive quality items for resale, new or used. Items such as men’s and women’s clothing, all kinds of household items (that will go in a small van – no large items), golf equipment, children’s items, general bric a brac, jewellery etc.

Sponsor/cash donations – individuals and businesses can sponsor things such as:- signs; advertising material; set up costs; till; shop fittings; weekly rent; maintenance. We will advertise the sponsorship accordingly. See list on website.

In this interim period they can collect donations or they can be delivered to the shop. For more information contact:

Bob and Mary Barham – La Manga Club – 693 806 043 – bob@yo-encuentro.org

Mike and Rowie Opper – Los Urritias – 634 311 084 – info@yo-encuentro.org