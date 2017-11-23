Oh, What A Night!

Age Concern held one of their many fundraising events on November 11th at Coopers Arms in Dona Pepa. All 95 people who attended enjoyed a tasty meal after which they danced the night away with the fabulous Reef Band. A huge 315 euro was raised from the proceeds of the raffle which will immediately go to continuing support, in so many ways, to people who are need of any of the myriad of services offered by Age Concern.

We would like to praise Chanade Cooper and all her staff at Coopers Arms who welcomed us so warmly and thank them for their constant and endless ways in which they work closely with us and our extremely worthwhile charity events.

The dance floor quickly filled up once the, ever popular, Reef Band began to play their vast repertoire of music for dancing. The band is a solid supporter of Age Concern and always willing to give of their best to us, as one of their preferred charities, aiding our fundraising challenges.

More information about personal aids, welfare and support can be obtained from our centre situated at C/Paganini, La Siesta or telephone 966 786 887 between 10.30 – 1.30pm.