Next Green Car Awards 2017 Shortlist Announced

Next Green Car has announced the shortlist for its 2017 Awards, recognising the best green cars available in the UK in 2017 and early 2018.

Covering eight vehicle categories, 32 different models from 18 manufacturers are vying for a Next Green Car award. The winners will be announced on Monday 4th December.

The Next Green Car Awards 2017 shortlist is made up of models that are commercially available to buy or order within the past 12 months. The ‘Next Gen’ award also recognises the most exciting new green cars due for release in 2018.

The selection process is driven by Next Green Car’s unique NGC Rating, allowing judges to see the greenest models on the market. From there, other attributes are considered such as capability, suitability for purpose, and impact on the market, to draw up the final shortlist.

The NGC Rating developed by Next Green Car, the UK’s No.1 green car website, is a unique method of assessing a vehicle’s environmental impact and is available for 60,000+ models across all power-trains including petrol, diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

To ensure that the rating is based on the best quality information available, NGC sources some of its data from Emissions Analytics. This allows the NGC Rating to include real-world emissions data, using the EQUA ratings to validate existing calculations.

Reflecting the continued trends for producing greener vehicles, just nine of the 32 shortlisted models emit more than 100 g/km CO2, with the average CO2 emissions (official combined) only 57 g/km. With 17 plug-in models nominated, more than half of the shortlist is made up of zero-emission capable cars.

A large variety of technologies are on show from the shortlisted models, with nine plug-in hybrids, seven pure-electric cars, six nominations each for petrol and diesel, two mild hybrids, once conventional hybrid, and one hydrogen fuel cell model.

The current market uncertainty surrounding diesel cars has been taken into account, including real-world NOx emissions, and suitability for use when considering future access restriction factors such as the forthcoming Clean Air Zones.

Dr Ben Lane, Director of Next Green Car commented: “With the UK and France signalling the end of the internal combustion engine, 2017 will go down in automotive history as the year when the power-train game changed. Looking at this year’s NGC Awards shortlist it’s easy to see why, with quality plug-in cars now available in all vehicle segments from urban citycars to crossover/SUVs. Electric vehicles have now arrived and are giving even the greenest petrol and diesel models a good run for their money.”

The eight category winners of the Next Green Car Awards will be announced on Monday 4th December.

‘For information about the Next Green Car Awards, and the 2017 Award Winners, visit: www.nextgreencar.com/awards-2017/shortlist/

Listed by awards category and alphabetically by manufacturer – with the official CO2 emissions and NGC Rating supplied for each model’s greenest variant supplied – the Next Green Car Awards 2017 shortlist is as follows:

CITY CAR SHORTLIST 2017

Kia Picanto – CO2 101 g/km – NGC Rating 34

Skoda Citigo – CO2 96 g/km – NGC Rating 30

Smart ed range – CO2 0 g/km – NGC Rating 20

Suzuki Ignis – CO2 97 g/km – NGC Rating 34

SUPERMINI SHORTLIST 2017

BMW i3 – CO2 0 g/km – NGC Rating 21

Ford Fiesta – CO2 97 g/km – NGC Rating 34

Suzuki Swift – CO2 97 g/km – NGC Rating 34

VW Polo – CO2 101 g/km – NGC Rating 35

SMALL FAMILY SHORTLIST 2017

Hyundai i30 – CO2 99 g/km – NGC Rating 36

Nissan Leaf 40kWh – CO2 0 g/km – NGC Rating 26

Seat Leon – CO2 102 g/km – NGC Rating 36

VW e-Golf – CO2 0 g/km – NGC Rating 22

Large Family Shortlist 2017

Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In – CO2 26 g/km – NGC Rating 31

Skoda Octavia – CO2 103 g/km – NGC Rating 37

Toyota Prius Plug-in – CO2 22 g/km – NGC Rating 30

Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport – CO2 105 g/km – NGC Rating 38

CROSSOVER / SUV SHORTLIST 2017

Kia Niro Plug-in – CO2 29 g/km – NGC Rating 34

Mini Countryman – CO2 49 g/km – NGC Rating 37

Peugeot 3008 – CO2 117 g/km – NGC Rating 40

Volvo XC60 – CO2 49 g/km – NGC Rating 44

EXECUTIVE SHORTLIST 2017

BMW 5 Series – CO2 46 g/km – NGC Rating 36

BMW 4 Series – CO2 106 g/km – NGC Rating 35

Lexus IS – CO2 97 g/km – NGC Rating 35

Volvo S90 – CO2 46 g/km – NGC Rating 43

ESTATE SHORTLIST 2017

Kia Optima Sportswagon PHEV – CO2 33 g/km – NGC Rating 36

Mercedes Benz E Class Estate – CO2 109 g/km – NGC Rating 40

Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer – CO2 112 g/km – NGC Rating 40

Volvo V90 – CO2 46 g/km – NGC Rating 42

NEXT GEN SHORTLIST 2017

Hyundai Kona EV – NGC Rating*

Jaguar I-Pace – NGC Rating*

Mercedes Benz GLC F-Cell – NGC Rating*

Volvo XC40 – NGC Rating*

* NGC Rating not yet assessed / to be confirmed