Jet2holidays wins Trade Team of the Year award

Members of the Travel Network Group this week awarded Jet2holidays with the prestigious ‘Trade Team of the Year’ accolade, at their annual conference in Monaco.

The award has extra significance, because it is sponsored by the Institute of Customer Service. Earlier this year, they named Jet2holidays 4th out of almost 250 companies in their benchmark UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI) – making us the highest ranked company in travel and tourism for customer service. Jet2.com came 29th in the list – the highest ranked airline in the study.

The Travel Network Group’s conference was designed to inspire members to think about how they can keep their customers at the centre of their businesses, something we have taken a number of industry-leading steps to address, including:

Investing significantly in our trade team and trade website meaning we offer easy, fast to book holidays.

Extending our partnership approach to working with independent travel agents – including the introduction of Mobile Travel Agencies to take agents out into their communities, joint marketing opportunities, and training programmes with agents.

Doubling the number of overseas representatives to over 500.

Extending our free resort flight check-in service which allows customers to securely check-in their bags at their hotel on the last day of their holiday, to seven destinations and almost 200 hotels.

Offering a free 24/7 emergency helpline 365 days a year for customers.

Hiring more customer helpers & check-in staff at airports.

Investing in, and growing, our UK based call centre, which continues to have industry-leading response times.

This formula has resulted in a number of major accolades and award wins, including several awards voted for by the travel industry in the past month alone.

Alan Cross, Head of Trade at Jet2holidays said: “This is a fantastic accolade to receive and I would like to thank the members of the Travel Network Group who voted for us, as well as the Institute of Customer Service. Customer service is right at the heart of everything that we do as a company, and accolades such as this show that our partnership approach to working with independent travel agent is the right one. Our trade team has grown significantly over the past 12 months, but our focus is still exactly the same as ever – to support independent travel agents and work with them, delivering the best service and product so that we can help them grow their businesses.”

For more information, travel agents can visit our dedicated trade site trade.jet2holidays.com.