Škoda fleet proves its superb credentials once again

ACFO crowns ŠKODA’s flagship Fleet Car of the Year

Judges praise Superb’s efficiency and value for money

Superb SE Technology models designed for business customers

impressive haul as fleet industry body ACFO, has crowned the ŠKODA Superb Fleet Car of the Year; once again proving the versatile vehicle’s impactful design credentials for business use.

The ACFO is the UK’s premier representative organisation for fleet decision-makers and the annual awards recognise the very best in fleet. Uniquely, the awards are voted for by fleet managers and drivers who this year awarded the ŠKODA Superb its top accolade.

Commenting on the Superb’s win, Henry Williams, ŠKODA Head of Fleet, said: “Since its launch in 2015 we have seen the Superb continue to gain momentum in the fleet sector, with no sign of slowing down. This prestigious award takes into account important factors for fleets including running costs, safety, reliability, value and driver appeal, and we are delighted that Superb continues to top its class in all these areas.”

The ŠKODA Superb offers fleet operators an SE Technology trim exclusively designed to offer additional specification above the SE model at no extra cost. The SE Tech model includes adaptive cruise control (ACC), Amundsen satellite navigation with 8” touchscreen, SmartLink connectivity, Drive mode selection and Alcantara / leather upholstery.

Fleet customers now have the option to choose a petrol engine for both SE Technology hatch and estate models. The ŠKODA Superb is available with a 1.4 TSI engine that delivers 150PS, 119g/km CO2 and achieves 0-62mph in less than nine seconds.

Superb SE Technology hatch prices start from £22,835. For further information visit: www.skoda.co.uk/fleet