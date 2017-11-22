Las Salinas Lodge are Reaching out

El Nacional Restaurant in Punta Prima was the venue for the presentation of a 2500 euro cheque to ‘Reach Out’ Torrevieja on Tuesday by the Las Salinas Lodge No 79.

‘Reach Out’ was the chosen Charity of Past Worshipful Master, Brian McArdle, during his year in the Chair, an organisation that he praised for the outstanding work that they do for the homeless and underprivileged, of all nations, in the local area.

The presentation was made following November’s monthly ‘Saltpot’ lunch to ‘Reach Out’s’ newly elected President Brian Procter, who said that the bulk of the donation would be used to purchase tables and chairs for the centre’s Comedor (dining room), which now serves approximately 50 homeless people with breakfast and lunch from Monday to Friday every week.

Brian explained the kind of support that the charity provide from their centre in C/Dona Sinforosa, including the provision of hot meals, showers and laundry facilities for those most in need, “a lot of who are just normal people and families like you and I, but who are unfortunately down on their luck,” he said.

‘Reach Out’ also provide basic foodstuffs to families in need, as well as clothing, blankets/linen and household items and furniture. With Christmas less than 4 weeks away they are currently providing support to 39 homeless families and their 66 children.

Brian McArdle said how pleased he was that the donation was being put to such a worthy cause as he urged members who were able to provide help, and to do whatever they could.

More information of the services provided by the ‘Reach Out’ Charity can be found on their website at: www.reachouttorrevieja.eu

The charity will even make arrangements to collect any contributions should donors be unable to get to the centre in Torrevieja.

Photo: Past Worshipful Master, Brian McArdle, making the presentation to the President of Reach Out, Brian Procter, in the presence of Charity Steward, Vernon Sayce.