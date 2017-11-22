El Plantio2 Golf Society

On 21st November the Yellow Ball competition between teams of four, did not result in a close competition as the spread between 1st and 3rd place was a massive 12 points.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 2 – Rod Loveday and Hole 8 – Brian Coupe.

3rd Place, Lawrence Wanty, Alan Robinson, Maggie Edwards, Chris Linathan- 122 points.

2nd Place, John O’Brien, Brian Edwards, Keith Smith,Dave Southwell – 127 points.

1st Place, Alan Janes, Brian Coupe, Gary Needham, Mike Williams – 134 points.

Prizewinners L to R – Rod Loveday, Brian Coupe, Mike Williams Dave Southwell, Lawrence Wanty, Gary Needham, John O’Brien, Keith Smith, Brian Edwards, Alan Robinson, Maggie Edwards. Kneeling : Alan Janes, Christine Linathan.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230