British Ambassador meets British citizens in Elche to talk about BREXIT

Simon Manley, British Ambassador to Spain, visited Alicante this week to speak at an event about the progress of Brexit negotiations and the future relationship between the UK and Spain.

The event, organised in conjunction with British citizens in Spain group Brexpats and the Diputacion de Alicante was held at the University of Elche. The main topic discussed was the subject of citizens’ rights and how that is one of the top priorities for the British Government in the negotiations with the EU. Members of Brexpats group had a chance to ask questions to Ambassador Simon Manley and Consul Sarah-Jane Morris.

HMA’s agenda in Alicante also included visits to King’s College in Alicante and King’s Infant School in Elche, both British schools; a visit to Babcock MSC, the British company that provides of aerial emergency services and aircraft maintenance in Mutxamel, and a meeting with local authorities in Calpe town hall.

Talking about the importance of citizen rights, Simon Manley said: “Good progress has already been made in the negotiations and we are within touching distance of a deal in citizens rights. My team of consular staff and I have been speaking face to face with British citizens across Spain, including yesterday in Alicante, to ensure that the concerns they raise around healthcare, pensions and residency rights are understood by the UK negotiating team and reflected in their discussions with our EU partners about our departure from the EU.

I would like to recommend that people living in the Alicante region to follow our social media channels for updates on progress in the negotiation, including our Brits in Spain Facebook page, and to sign up for alerts from the gov.uk page to ensure you are getting accurate information.”

Advice for UK citizens living in the EU can be found here:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/advice-for-british-nationals-travelling-and-living-in-europe