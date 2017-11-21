Pego Golf Society Stableford Competition Played at Oliva Nova on Tuesday 21st of November

Pego Golf Society Stableford Competition Played at Oliva Nova on Tuesday 21st of November

On a morning when we were due to play golf at Oliva Nova, there was a very thick fog/mist over the course, which thankfully dispersed by the rays of the morning sun, leaving a perfect day to play this lovely game.

We were playing a Stableford competition, and the 40 members were joined by three guests, who were Richard Sharp, Christine Sharp and Andrew Brown. The competition itself was played over two divisions.

In the competition, the results for Division 2 were as follows:-

Place                          Name                    Points                         Handicap

1st Place                     John Evans              33                                19.8

2nd Place                    David Blakeley         31                                18.5   

3rd Place                    Patrick Lynch            29                                23.4

4th Place                    Alan Simpson           27                                21.4   

The 4th place of Alan Simpson was all the more creditable, as he had 10 balls in the water

In the 1st Division the results were as follows:-

Place                          Name                     Points                         Handicap

1st Place                     Stella Fox                  38                                17.7

2nd Place                    Mike Holloway            35                                16.6

3rd Place                    Malcolm Cannon         33                                12.3

4th Place                    Penny Barden             33                                16.2

So pride of place goes to Stella Fox, who scored an excellent 38 Points

Nearest the pin at Hole No 5 was Mick Connolly with 2.0 meters, and at hole number 16, nearest the pin was Roger Brown with 2.65 meters.

There was only one person with a two today and that was by Andrew Harrison, but unfortunately he did not go in for the competition, so the kitty was carried forward to next week.

The Balls in the water competition, was won today by Martin Gates, and it was a roll over from last week, so welcome back Martin who correctly guessed 109 balls in the water.

In the replay of the final of Pego Match Play competition, Danny Herron this week, beat John Guest by 3/2, thus completing a terrific family double, as Donna Green won the plate final, so many congratulations to both of you. Just Brilliant !!

Next week, we have the Scottish Quaich, which is a major competition in Pego Golf Society, a major trophy in our eyes, so should you want to join us at Pego, please contact Penny Barden  at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you.

Malcolm R Wise, Captain

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

