Pego Golf Society Stableford Competition Played at Oliva Nova on Tuesday 21st of November

On a morning when we were due to play golf at Oliva Nova, there was a very thick fog/mist over the course, which thankfully dispersed by the rays of the morning sun, leaving a perfect day to play this lovely game.

We were playing a Stableford competition, and the 40 members were joined by three guests, who were Richard Sharp, Christine Sharp and Andrew Brown. The competition itself was played over two divisions.

In the competition, the results for Division 2 were as follows:-

Place Name Points Handicap

1st Place John Evans 33 19.8

2nd Place David Blakeley 31 18.5

3rd Place Patrick Lynch 29 23.4

4th Place Alan Simpson 27 21.4

The 4th place of Alan Simpson was all the more creditable, as he had 10 balls in the water

In the 1st Division the results were as follows:-

Place Name Points Handicap

1st Place Stella Fox 38 17.7

2nd Place Mike Holloway 35 16.6

3rd Place Malcolm Cannon 33 12.3

4th Place Penny Barden 33 16.2

So pride of place goes to Stella Fox, who scored an excellent 38 Points

Nearest the pin at Hole No 5 was Mick Connolly with 2.0 meters, and at hole number 16, nearest the pin was Roger Brown with 2.65 meters.

There was only one person with a two today and that was by Andrew Harrison, but unfortunately he did not go in for the competition, so the kitty was carried forward to next week.

The Balls in the water competition, was won today by Martin Gates, and it was a roll over from last week, so welcome back Martin who correctly guessed 109 balls in the water.

In the replay of the final of Pego Match Play competition, Danny Herron this week, beat John Guest by 3/2, thus completing a terrific family double, as Donna Green won the plate final, so many congratulations to both of you. Just Brilliant !!

Next week, we have the Scottish Quaich, which is a major competition in Pego Golf Society, a major trophy in our eyes, so should you want to join us at Pego, please contact Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you.

Malcolm R Wise, Captain