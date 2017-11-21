Orihuela Costa does not have the capacity to purify more water

Cambiemos Orihuela has sown even more doubts about the viability of the building project on Cala Mosca, which would involve the construction of up to 1,500 new homes but which is still waiting for the green light over 10 years after first being proposed.

According to Councillor Javier Gracia, building work would be “unsustainable” because there is no further capacity on the coast to purify wastewater.

As outlined on Monday in a report published by the EPSAR (Public Entity for Wastewater Sanitation) the water purification system in Orihuela Costa is only able to treat 12,000 cubic meters per day at the very most. “The report says that in low season Orihuela Costa treats 6,000 cubic metres a day, but in high season it peaks 12,400”; exceeding the maximum.

According to Javier Gracia “this shows that we are right in stating that the urban planning of Orihuela Costa is unsustainable. If Orihuela Costa is already unsustainable with its existing developments, how on earth does the Orihuela Ayuntamiento think that it can build another 1,500 houses? “.