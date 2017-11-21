Mar Menor generates a third of all hospitality contracts

A total of 42,873 contracts were issued to employees in the hospitality sector in the Mar Menor (San Javier, San Pedro del Pinatar and Los Alcázares) between January and October 2017 representing 29% of the total number of contracts made in the Region of Murcia during that period.

This represents an increase of 9.3%, which translates into 3,663 new contracts compared to the same period last year.

According to Statistics supplied by the Public State Employment Service, the total number of contracts issued in the hotel industry between January and October of this year amounted to 147,881, which is 16.7% of all the contracts made regionally as a whole. This figure is 8.6% higher than the same period of 2016.

The figures show that tourism employment continues to show a path of sustained growth with positive year-on-year rates that have increased over 54 consecutive months. According to the director general of the Tourism Institute, Manuel Fernández-Delgado, “this figure marks a record for the month of October and approaches that of August 2016, during the full peak season, which show that high season is being extended beyond the summer months.