For More Content Visit: Sambudgen.com

Is Inara the Best Champion in Paladins OB63? You decide! What is up Patriots, welcome to another Paladins gameplay Today we are playing as Inara in this gameplay which by the way is awesome…

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

Donate to me!! PayPal.Me/SBudgen

Discord group: https://discord.gg/FmckCNQ

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

✪Watch the whole video!! ✪Enjoy the video?? ✪Maybe leave a like + SUB??!!??

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

☛Connect with me!!☚

►GOOGLE+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/b/1160021

►FACEBOOK: https://goo.gl/jwxU4w

►Twitter: https://goo.gl/HnWOyi

⏬⏬⏬⏬⏬

►Support me + Help me out! http://patreon.com/MrPatriotic