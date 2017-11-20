Unexpected defeat for Mazarron FC

CD PLUS ULTRA 1 MAZARRON FC 0

Mazarron FC lost ground in the promotion race with a 1-0 defeat away to rivals CD Plus Ultra.

The home team served notice of their attacking intentions with two quick breaks in the opening three minutes but both saw the offside flag being raised, On seven minutes an excellent through ball saw Basi breaking clear but he stumbled in the act of shooting and the chance was lost.

Plus Ultra took the lead after 14 minutes when Alejandro’s free kick on the left was missed by the entire Mazarron defence and Juan Pedro raced in at the far post to fire home. Mazarron were stunned into action and a short corner between Dani and Alfonso saw Javi Torrano’s near post header rebound off the cross bar to safety. Four minutes later Basi shot into the side netting from an acute angle following Gato’s pass.

On 35 minutes Boudia found Basi who again raced clear only to see his powerful drive tipped round the post by the home keeper.

Mazarron began the second half with a free kick from Alfonso which was turned aside by the Plus Ultra keeper for a corner On 61 minutes Pablo was called into action to make a save for the first time as Plus Ultra broke clear and six minutes later an overhead attempt went well over the bar.

Mazarron almost equalised after 72 minutes with the best move of the game. Substitute Andreo and Alfonso combined well to set up Basi whose shot was destined for the top corner of the net before the home keeper dived spectacularly to turn the ball round the post.

Basi had another half chance when he broke from the halfway line in the 80th minute but he was tackled in the act of shooting and the keeper saved easily.