Transporting critically ill children between hospitals

A pilot course on the ‘Stabilisation and transport of children and critical new-borns’ began Monday in Lorca and will now be extended to other hospitals in the Region

Held at the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital, the course is aimed at all health professionals, doctors and nurses, who are involved in the care chain involving the stabilisation and transfer of critical neonatal patients and paediatrics, the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents.

The training will be undertaken in the regional hospitals that do not have intensive care departments, so that transfers to the health centres of Arrixaca and Santa Lucía can be made safely.

The objective of the course, in which 25 health workers have already taken part, is to improve the skills of those professionals who are involved in paediatric transport.

The training activities began in Lorca, since the Rafael Méndez hospital is where most transfers are made, due to its high birth rate, but soon they will be carried out in the areas of Mar Menor, Northwest and Altiplano.

Through this training cycle it is intended to update knowledge, skills and attitudes regarding inter hospital transfers.