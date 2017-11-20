Remembering the 17 republicans shot in 1939 in Orihuela cemetery

A group of Orihuela residents of Orihuela met on Saturday at the city cemetery to pay tribute to the 17 people who were shot dead between October and November 1939.

The attendees protested that although a monument was erected in their memory, they are still buried in a common grave.

This humble and meaningful act has been organised since 2008 by the Atheneo Socio Cultural Viento del Pueblo and the Association of Victims of Francoism November 17.

They hold a short commemoration “in recognition of these people who gave their lives to defend the values ​​of freedom and social justice and the legally constituted regime of the Spanish Republic.”

During the rally a statement was read in which it was said that they will continue to “fight for the justice and recognition for all the men and women who were killed, tortured and imprisoned for defending republican values.