Relocation of the waste containers on the beach area of Cala Cerrada

The city council for beaches, which is led by the Councillor Luisa Boné of the party Ciudadanos, is currently carrying out construction work on the beach Cala Cerrada. It is the relocation of the municipal waste containers.

“These containers are currently located on the seafront of La Zenia and we intend to relocate them to the nearby garden area to enhance the landscape and the aesthetics of the seafront promenade, while facilitating the work of the municipal garbage collection. These waste containers will then receive a wood paneling, so that they then aesthetically better fit into the landscape” said the Councilor Luisa Boné.

With these works, the pedestrian traffic and the landscape of a beautiful beach like Cala Cerrada in Orihuela Costa will improve.

With a cost estimate of € 5,000 plus VAT, these works are expected to be completed by the end of next week.