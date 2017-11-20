Pinatar shopping park adds a bowling alley and extra parking

The commercial units situated between the Dos Mares centre and the Pinatar Park are expanding with the addition of an 18 lane bowling alley and an extra 100 parking spaces.

Work is now underway on a new extension to the 3E Los Sáez Partial Plan, where the 2,000-square-metre bowling alley with 18 bowling lanes will be open in a little over 4 months’ time.

Similar bowling centres already operate in the Thader and El Tiro de Murcia centres, and will include many other amusements, such as table tennis, billiards and table football.

Next to the new building will be an additional car park with a capacity for 100 vehicles.

The influx of foreign residents and tourists to this commercial area has prompted the opening of the new facility due to the love of the sport among Europeans. The opening of the centre is scheduled for March 19.

The Los Sáez partial plan covers 77,000 square metres next to the N 332 and has direct access to the Alicante-Cartagena highway. “It is a good commercial centre with many new traders, located between two population centres,” says the Councilor for Urban Planning of San Pedro del Pinatar, Pedro Sanchez.

The councillor adds that there are still a number of available commercial plots next to the new green areas that were recently established and that are intended to complete a large recreation area.