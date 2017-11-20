ALDI to open new store in Finestrat

ALDI, one of the most popular supermarket chains in Europe, is to open a new store in Finestrat on November 29th. With this new unit, ALDI will operate 32 stores in the province of Alicante. The new Finestrat store will create a total of 10 new jobs.

The chain will strengthen its presence in Alicante with the new store which will cover more than 1,200 square meters, with parking spaces and located on Avenida Finestrat, 11-13. The store hours will be from Monday to Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This new establishment is part of the ALDI expansion plan in the Community of Valencia where it already has 54 establishments, of which 32 are in the province of Alicante. In total there are more than 260 stores across Spain.

The new store will also generate 10 new jobs, reaffirming the chain’s commitment to hiring local staff. Thus, with the establishment of this supermarket, ALDI will continue to contribute to the economic dynamism of the town of Finestrat and will also offer a new alternative to those making family purchases.

ALDI is committed to offering very high quality goods at the best prices with a wide range of products in the categories of food, health and beauty, hygiene and general goods.

In Finestrat, customers will be able to find more than 1,500 products with everything they need for their family shopping: fresh, packaged, regional and more than 200 organic items, all of which have a strong commitment to quality.

In addition, there is an assortment of 120 own brands that are popular in many European countries and that will allow many more people to access high quality products at the best prices.

On the opening day, all customers will be able to enjoy a tasting of ALDI products, together with live cooking, promotions and gifts.