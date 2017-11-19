Super Torry Go Marching On

FC JOVE ESPANOL – 0 CD TORREVIEJA – 1 ……. BY STEVE HIBBERD

Marwane’s 86th minute winner against Jove Español, saw Torry close in on Hercules for top spot in Preferente division. The likeable French Algerian’s 3rd goal in as many matches, gave his side a 1-0 victory in front of a large Torry Army gathering at San Vicente Stadium.

With Hercules ‘B’ losing at home 0-1 to Redovan, the gap has now been reduced to only 2 points.

Gaffer Pedreño made 2 changes from the previous week’s victory over Petrelense. Out went Borja and Beltran, replaced by Flores and Juanpe.

Torry started well, Marwane forcing a corner after 6 mins, then from the kick, a goalmouth scramble almost resulted in a goal. Full back Flores was a lucky man on 10 mins, for his crude foul on Vendrell could easily have earned him an early bath. Fortunately, ref Jimenez showed lenience by flashing only a yellow card, when a red for denying a goal scoring opportunity would have been more appropriate.

Jove Español certainly made keeper Buyo earn his wages, when, following a good low save from Vendrell on 31 mins, he made 3 close range saves in quick succession only 3 mins later.

Buyo might be small by goalie standards, but what he what he lacks in height, he makes up for in bravery, once again earning my man of the match award.

Straight from the 2nd half ko, Buyo was again called into action, saving comfortable from a Luis fierce long range drive, then on 51 mins he safely gathered a close range header from Adria.

Twas all Jove, and when sub Carazo shot just missed the target, it looked only a matter of time before they would open the scoring.

To make matters worse, Torry man mountain Zaragoza suffered a nasty head wound which required lengthy treatment, only to return with a padded bandage plus a new shirt to replace his original blood stained top.

Although Marwane managed a rare Torry shot on goal midway through the half, it was Buyo who was by far the busier of the 2 keepers.

When Steven picked up a 2nd yellow card for dissent on 85 mins, Torry made good use of superior numbers, for 2 mins later they were ahead. An exquisite low cross from the left by Juanpe, found Marwane alone in the box, giving keeper Nacho absolutely no chance with his accurately placed shot.

Sun 26 Nov, ko 5pm, at Vicente Garcia Stadium when Torry welcome Calpe