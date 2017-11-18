Victory for Emerald Isle Claymores at Oaks

Emerald Isle Bowls Club by Elwyn Morris

Sunday saw the Emerald Isle play Javea in the Premier 20-20, and the score was 4-4, with Javea taking the game with the aggregate of plus 15, winners were J Rimmer 21-14, M Veale D Gerrard 17-14, C Thomas J Westall S Westall 18-11, C Donnellan P Coffey D Birkett 14-12

Monday the Titans played at home against San Miguel Pulsars, and they had a fine 10-4 win aggregate of 110-86, winners were C Parsons K Jolliffe D Gerrard 33-3, ,M Whitelock J Rimmer A M Stevenson 18-15, C Thomas G Odell M Odell 14-12, P Coffey M Parsons P Willicott 15-15, , M Riley J Pooley J Mulloy 14-14

The Neptunes were away at San Miguel Comets and slipped to a 4-10 with an aggregate of 94-115, winners were R Adams T Harris J Loughran 19-13, L Burns D Rhodes A Burns 23-19

The Moonrakers played against Greenlands Sycamores and got beaten 4-10, with an aggregate of 110–111, the winners were P Kelly R Fooks F King 32-6, B Taylor B Smith M Willicott 19-17

Wed took The Emerald Isle up to Monte Mar in the winter and the result was a fine win by EI 8-4 Going down on the aggregate 84-85, winners were P Coffey M Veale R White A M Stevenson 29-18, C Thomas M Thomas M Stacey D Gerrard 17-14, P Heaney S Johnson D Birkett I Brewster 17-16, A Brown J Westall M Odell J Rimmer 15-14

Friday took the Cavaliers to Vistabella Picadors, and they came away with a close defeat by 6-8, and 91-100 aggregate winning trips were M Whitelock J Westall G Odell 18-9, M Riley J Pooley S Westall 15-11, C Donellan D Birkett J Rimmer 21-20

The Claymores were away to Greenlands Oaks and had a fine 12-2 victory aggregate being 125-93, winners were M Shatwell B Eldred G Shatwell 21-12, R Adams M Petty M Breen, 22-15, V Cameron C Warner P Creswell 19-11, L Hawkins T Harris B Smith 24-19, S Kavanagh E Morris B Kavanagh 20-13

Friday saw San Luis Tigers visit the Isle and they went away with a 10-4 win aggregate of 119-87, the Emerald winners were B Taylor G Inwood R Ede 32-15, ,T Kelly E Brookes B Donohoe 20-13