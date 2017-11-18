TPGS at El Valle  17.11.17

Today TPGS visited El Valle. By many regarded as the jewel in the crown of the 6 IRM courses. As usual the course was in perfect condition, along with the weather! This resulted in some great scoring from the 37 players in attendance.

We had a 2’s pot of 74 euro which was shared by Liz Sully, Gordy Brindley, Big Phil de Lacy, Ben Chadwick and Andy Chequer. The 5 nearest the pins were kindly sponsored by Galaxy Golf. In the Silver division the scoring perhaps left some room for improvement with Gordy and Liz Thornton coming 2nd and 3rd on 27 pts but somehow Dickie McAllen nicked 1st spot with 31 pts.

The Gold division performed much better with Ben Chadwick off his handicap of 5 scoring 37 pts. Phil de Lacy 38 pts and Christian O’Attwood slipping in a wonderful 40 pts!! I hope you all enjoy your new handicaps.

Our next outing is on Friday 1st December at Las Ramblas. We already have 37 places sold so only a couple left. Please book online at www.theplazagolfsociety.com or put your name on the list in our Clubhouse which is The Alehouse in Villamartin plaza.

Thanks and remember “swing slow”