Monte Mar success in Bonalba Aussie Pairs Open

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club Sponsored by The Belfry, The Pub, Bowling Abroad and Avalon

November Saturday 11th – Bonalba Aussie Pairs Open

Thirty two teams from clubs on the Costa Blanca took part in the above competition. After a long days bowling, it turned out to be a good day for teams from Monte Mar. Pauline and Chris Merry came third and the winners were another Monte Mar team Sheila Roberts and Bill Young. So congratulations to our successful teams and a good day was had by all.

Monday 13th Monte Mar Toreadors v Greenlands Maples

No surprise that todays game was close with only one point between the teams in the league. Toreadors won on two rinks and drew on one.

Well done to the winning teams of Diane Horsington, John Hunt and skip Joan Harding. Sue Bounds, Dave Thomas and skip Diane Ridley and the drawing team Jan Soars, Les Bounds and skip Mick Soars.

Shots Toreadors 92 – 90 Maples

Points Toreadors 7 – 7 Maple

Wednesday 15th Winter League

Monte Mar v Emerald Isle

Great mornings bowling at home to our friends from the Emerald Isle. With two rinks going down to the last bowl. Emerald Isle won on four rinks. Well done to our winning team of Pauline Merry, John Hunt, June Young, and skip Chris Merry.

Friday 17th

Monte Mar Toreadors v Greenlands Cedars

A lovely November morning saw some fine bowling by the Toreadors, which enabled them to have a good win against the Cedars. They have promised to gain revenge in the return leg. Well done to all our winning rinks.

Points Toreadors 11 – 3 Cedars

Shots Toreadors 131 – 100 Cedars

Monte Mar Matadors v Quesada Swallows

The Matadors were away to a very strong Queasada team and were given a lesson in bowls.

Points Matadors 0 – 14 Swallows

Shots Matadors 49 – 165 Swallows

Bad day at the office.

For further information about Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club check out our website www.montemarbowls.com or email us at info@montemarbowls.com. We are also on Facebook.