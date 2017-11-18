New players come through at Country Bowls

Country Bowls – News Dated 17th November 2017

In the leagues this week we travelled to San Luis on Monday and were at home on Friday to La Manga, some of our new players are starting to shine, new owner Graham Richardson in his first season bowling contributed to a fine 33 to 5 victory on his rink.

It was a great start to the week with the afternoon fixture, playing San Luis Romulans performed well across the board winning on 5 of the six rinks to take 12 points to 2 lifting us up the league table, shots for 137, against 81.

Rink scores: Audrey Holliman, Ray Emmett, Dot Davies 16 – 27, Linda Freeman, Graham Richardson, Trish Dix 33 – 5, Ann Barrett, Dave Smith, Les Turner 26 – 8, Joel Fernandez, Keith Holliman, Geoff Paylor 17 – 14, Gary Ponsford, Jean Turner, Gordon Dixon 24 – 12, Brenda Jiggins, Ben Noke, Philip Warrington 21 – 15

Success build success and on Friday with the home advantage against the La Manga team we took full advantage. For most of the game we looked like taking maximum points, eventually winning on 5 rinks and drawing on the other. Another fine performance taking 13 points to 1 moving us up the league table, shots for 143, against 76.

Rink scores: Mike Davies, Geoff Eggleton, Patricia Dix, 26 – 11, Joel Fernandez, Niel West, Andy Bryce 23 – 18, Graham Richardson, Andy White, Les Turner 21 – 12, Linda Freeman, Pat Emmett, Phil Warrington 32 – 6, Brenda Jiggins, Gary Ponsford, Peter Dix 28 – 16, Dave Smith, Ray Emmett, John Simpson 13 – 13.

For further information view our new website www.countrybowlsmurcia.com for all the latest news or email President Peter Dix at peterdix1948@googlemail.com