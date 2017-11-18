Illegal settlement broken up in Redován

The Civil Guard yesterday broke up an illegal settlement of immigrants who had been sleeping rough in Redovan for the last week.

The operation began in the early hours of the morning with agents from the Civil Guard, the Immigration Department of the National Police and the Local Police of Redován.

They found some thirty people, all of Maghrebi origin, who had created a settlement of cardboard homes where they were living and sleeping rough.

During the operation, seven people were arrested, all of whom had expulsion orders, and will be expelled from the country in the coming days.

The Red Cross has been providing the immigrants with water, food and basic products.