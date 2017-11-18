Double figures for San Miguel Meteors and Comets in SABA

San Miguel Bowls Club By Pat McEwan

Much better results by the COMETS and the METEORS in the SABA leagues this week. The COMETS picked up 10 points against Emerald Isle Neptunes at home with 115 shots to 94. Well played by Sandy Hannan, Bob Graham, Barbara Scotthern 23-11; Bob Nesbitt, Dave Champion, Bob Donnelly 21-11; Sheila Errington, Jack Jackson, Brian Errington 21-17; Carl Eagle, Frank Scotthern, Mick Rogers 18-13. Well played.

The METEORS also had a good result at home against Quesada Pearls winning 11 points to 3. Good bowling by Jan Allen, Val Collier, Lin Miller 25-14; Margaret Rogers, Lee Sinclair, Brian Miller 16-11: Margaret Patterson, Allan Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 23-15: Reg Cooper, Mary Dyer, Chris Collier 15-9; Carol Rudge, Stuart Hemmings, Len Rudge 15 across. Shots were 102 for San Miguel 88 against.

The PULSARS were away to Emerald Isle Titans, with one win and two draws. The winning team went to a nailbiting last end, well bowled by Alan Booth, Peter Rees, John Raby 17-16; Anne Young, Pat McEwan, Ron Nairey drew 14 across; Ian Hope, Jan Farmer, Derek Farmer drew 15 across. Mike Douglas team lost by 2; John Stadens team lost by 3. The other team lost heavily. 4 points to San Miguel.

The WINTER LEAGUE had a good result against Bonalba winning 8 points to 4. Well played by Noel Davis, Ann Allen, Stuart Hemmings, Chris Collier 22-10; Carol Rudge, Brian Miller, Allan Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 17-14: Margaret Patterson, Brian Allen, Mary Dyer, Lin Miler 20-10. The Berleen had a good win 24-7, well done Tony, Linda, Len, Steve. Shots for 85, against 70. The team sends Fred their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

No other results received

The table plans are on the board for the Christmas Dinner at El Prado, tickets for the Christmas Hampers are on sale, see Paul Thomas.

WASPS still going strong on Wednesday afternoons. Come along for 1.30, €5 for an afternoons bowlings, use of woods and shoes, and free tuition if needed.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact the President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 965329778 or Secretary, Pat McEwan, telephone 966714257.