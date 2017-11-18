Apollos gain the points against Vistabella Albatrosses

La Siesta Bowls Club By Rod Edgerton

In the Enterprise Division the Apollos entertained Vistabella Albatrosses and had a great result against one of the stronger teams in the Division.

First past the post, team reliable Dave Davies with Florence & Mike Edwards having scored 2- 5s in their game. Next best Dawn & John Taylor with Brian Fraser lead from the onset picking up a 5 on the 1st and 6 on the 7th end.

Sheila Chorley with Brian & Pat Harman, came back from 8 – 1 down to win 10 of the next 12 ends.Final score 3 rinks apiece and the Apollos winning by 1 shot to gain the overall points.

The Pioneers made the long trip to Fuente Alamo to play Mazarron.However, gale force winds meant that play was impossible and so the match will be replayed next Wednesday.

Our Winter League team travelled to Quesada and unfortunately came of second best with Quesada truimphing on all rinks. The rink of Tony and Val Dalton with Brian Gardiner and Irene Mangan came the closest to salvaging points losing by a single shot on the final end.

The Blues travelled to Horada to play the Royals and came away with a narrow win by 105 shots to 103 winning gaining an 8-6 victory winning on three rinks.The rinks of Pat Moore,Dave Blackie and George Richardson and that of Ann and Robert Heath with John Ball recorded 23-11 wins whilst Jo Elkin,Irene Mangan and Pat Harman won 19-13.

The Golds entertained Quesada Swans and came away with an invaluable 10-4 win by 119 shots to 113.This will tighten up the top of the League Table with just a few points covering several teams including the Golds.The highlight of this match came on the final end of the final match to finish.

The rink of Gary Randall,Joe Kocsis and skip John Clarke were a shot down with one end to go and with the skips to bowl their final three woods each Quesada were holding a single shot.However, skip John Clarke bowled 2 tremendous woods to draw within inches of the jack to win the match for the Golds.

With wins on three further rinks, notably from Dennis Andew,Tony Campbell and Jack Burrell winning 27-14,Ken Stringfellow with Tom Heaslewood and Gordon Dall winning 22-14 the match was won.