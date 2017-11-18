Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio crowned ‘Performance Car Of The Year’ in the Octane Awards 2017

Alfa Romeo’s most powerful ever road car, the Giulia Quadrifoglio, has scooped the coveted ‘Performance Car of the Year’ accolade in the Octane Awards 2017

Alfa Romeo’s range-topping Giulia Quadrifoglio has been awarded the ‘Performance Car of the Year (under £100K)’ gong at Octane Magazine’s prestigious 2017 motoring awards ceremony.

The Italian marque scooped the top prize for its much-admired super saloon, as Octane Magazine recognised the elite of the international historic motoring world at a glittering ceremony at London’s Globe Theatre.

Now in its seventh year, the category was judged by an illustrious panel of car experts, including TV host Jay Leno, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason and five time Le Mans winner Derek Bell.

For the Performance Car of the Year winner, judges were looking for a model that appealed to head and heart, providing drivers with the latest advanced technologies and an exhilarating driving experience for under £100,000.

Alfa Romeo’s most powerful car ever created for road use fitted the bill thanks to the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s 510hp, 600Nm Bi-Turbo V6 petrol engine, which can achieve a top speed of 171mph and move from zero to 62mph in a mere 3.9 seconds.

Pairing perfect 50:50 weight distribution with rear-wheel drive architecture, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio features technology designed to maximise dynamic performance, such as the sector first Alfa Chassis Domain Control system, Alfa Active Aero Splitter system and the Alfa D.N.A Pro selector with race mode.

The Octane Award judges said: “This is Alfa Romeo back to its brilliant best with a car that’s as good to drive as it is to look at. It’s sensationally fast, yet full of feel and with huge reserves of grip to match the big helpings of power. And when you don’t want to drive fast, it’ll potter around perfectly happily, too – a true, all-round performance car”.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director FCA UK Ltd, collected the award commenting: “The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio has been hailed by many as a five-star car since its debut, but winning ‘Performance Car of the Year’ at the Octane Awards, and to be lauded in such company, demonstrates exactly what Alfa Romeo has managed to achieve.

Built with the driver at the core, the Giulia Quadrifoglio embodies a true Alfa Romeo, pairing distinctive Italian style and cutting-edge technology with exceptional dynamic performance”.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is available to order from UK showrooms, priced from £61,595 OTR.