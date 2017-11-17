Treasury undertake study to reduce taxes for the elderly

The Ministry of Finance has announced that it is studying ways of reducing the taxes for older citizens. The Government says that savings could be as much as around 1,200 euros per year per person but from what age this reduction would be applied is still to be determined.

The Minister of Finance, Cristóbal Montoro, said on Thursday that the IRPF reduction, scheduled for 2018 and agreed by the government, will include taxpayers “of a certain age” as a recognition of their contributions over many years. This would be in addition to the introduction of additional deductions for families of those people with people with disabilities.