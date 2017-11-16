Torrevieja Civil Protection on duty at Motorcycle World Championship

Members of Torrevieja’s Civil Protection Unit, headed by, Estela Prieto, were invited by the mayor of Cheste to provide support at the Motorcycling Grand Prix held last week at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Cheste, close to Valencia.

The Councilor for Security, Javier Manzanares, said that “this is the very first time that Torrevieja has been asked to provide assistance at an event of this magnitude.”

A total of 140 members of Civil Protection were chosen from across the territory to provide security by supporting the Local Police, Civil Guard and the Operational Reinforcement Group of the Civil Guard.

Manzanares said that all the volunteers have done “a sensational job and at the same time they have acquired important training in a real and extreme situation, that they will be able to use in the future”.

Deputy Chief Prieto said that it was an unforgettable experience in which the camaraderie was excellent. He said that everyone worked extremely hard and although they were all extremely tired at the conclusion of the event, “the knowledge gained will be very useful when we return to our routine duties.”