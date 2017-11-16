Pets in Spain Fayre

Pets in Spain will be holding their annual Christmas Fayre this year at the Posh Club located on the La Marina Urbanisation, on Tuesday 5th December.

There will be many stalls for gift ideas including , Jewelry, Scented Candles, pet gifts, DVD’s, bric a brac, and a huge range of Glitzy & Ladies Evening wear. We also have two well known Tarot card readers and there will be live music to entertain you for the afternoon.

Please come along and meet the past and Present pets in spain dogs and enjoy a festive afternoon with us from 11am-3pm.