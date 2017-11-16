Local Police make arrests following inspection at Torrevieja Cannabis Association

The Operational Reinforcement Group (GRO) of Torrevieja’s Local Police, together with the Environment and Activities Group (GRUMA), has arrested four people, seizing both cash and prohibited substances, after carrying out an inspection at a cannabis association.

The seizures were made after the association management were unable to prove the origin of their substances.

The operation began after complaints from residents about the constant movement of people and the smell that emanated from the premises.

The Agents accessed the interior to verify the efficiency of the fume extractors and other aspects of the administrative operation, but they were unable to find an adequate procedure for the management of the substances or for the dispensation of narcotic substances issued by the Spanish Agency of Medicines.

As a result they arrested four people who were charged with a crime against Public Health. The details were sent to the Court of Instruction and to the Investigative Department of the Torrevieja Civil Guard.

They also confiscated a large quantity of prohibited substances, dispensing devices, video-recording systems, hard drives and a significant amount of money.

Given the increase that the GRO has detected in consumption among young people in some public places they have increased the monitoring of cannabis associations Torrevieja, while, at the same time, asking parents to become more aware of the consumption habits of their children.