Javea Green Winter League team extend their lead at the top of the table

Javea Green Bowls Club welcomed Greenlands on Wednesday with high expectations of a good result and were not disappointed. Always a pleasure to play against such professional bowlers, three Javea rinks took an early lead and maintained it throughout.

The remaining two rinks started well but dropped shots on several consecutive ends to make it an interesting finish. The overall result was 12-0 to Javea which sees them six points ahead at the top of the league table. Next match at home to Emerald Isle whom they beat on Sunday to go through to the next round of the Premier 20´s.

Javea Green´s Northern league teams had mixed results with Onyx losing 6-4 to Bonalba, Opal losing 10-0 at home to El Cid Swords, the only winning team this week was Quartz who had an excellent 8-2 win against El Cid Sabres away from home.