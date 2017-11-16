DGT announce investment of 860.130 euro in portable speed detecting equipment

The DGT have announced that they will make an investment of 860.130 in portable speed detecting equipment which can be carried by Guardia Civil officers on their motorbikes.

The investment will allow the Guardia Civil to purchase around 60 devices which will allow them to set up more speed control check points.

The devices will stand on the side of the road on tripods and are small and light enough to be carried in the side panels on the motorbikes.

The move is part of an overall road safety iniciative which will be implemented before 2018 and which will also see an increase in the number of drug and alcohol controls on Spanish roads.