The Universal Wonderful Street Academy holds Annual Charity Dinner in Mojácar

The Universal Wonderful Street Academy recently held its annual charity dinner in Mojácar, as part of its fund raising activities to support the orphaned and abandoned children of Accra, in the Republic of Ghana.

This non-profit making organization was created in 2012 by the singer, Louis Wonder, with the hope of getting these children off the streets, then providing them with an education, health care and daily food, all free of charge.

Presently, this non-governmental Academy gives help to over two hundred children up to the age of 16, who are being offered the chance of a future through education.

To support this valuable work, a head office was set up in Mojácar, unique to Spain, which helps raise funds and, as a non-bureaucratic initiative, it uses all the resources that are collected directly for the children and the maintenance of the school.

As part of the various activities that are organised in, Mojácar throughout the year, Sunday’s solidarity dinner was attended by Mojácar’s Mayor, Rosmari Cano, who is always a keen collaborator of this type of initiative in the town. Amongst the many people that wished to share and support the event was the well-known writer, Sara Lark, who regularly shows her support and helps the children through the Mojácar office.

Beatriz García, who is in charge of running the Universal Wonderful Street Academy in Mojácar, has been organizing solidarity projects and fund-raising events in the town for more than six years, in order to provide education and much more for Ghana’s most disadvantaged children. Although Ghana is a fairly wealthy country, it is also densely populated and its growth is very unbalanced, with large areas of poverty, where children are the most disadvantaged and experience high levels of suffering.