The last meeting for 2017 before Christmas will be held on Monday 27th November at Casa Ventura from 4.30pm to 5.30pm

Do you want to help make your community a safer and better place to live?

Come along, meet your new president Doug Allen, have a glass of wine and even a mince pie and share your ideas, suggestions and comments to help make San Luis and La Siesta a safe and nice place to live.