El Plantio 2 Golf

On 14th November, 18 members assembled to compete in a ‘Waltz’ competition, which was the ideal number for this game. 6 teams of 3 players started the game, but, unfortunately, it did not finish that way as one team lost the services of one player – myself – with a bad back, almost before the start. However, at the finish, they were allowed to draw a card from one of the other competing teams to make up their number and drew well as they finished in 2nd position.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 4 – John Burke and Hole 9 – Mike Williams. 3rd Place, Alan Janes, Maggie Edwards, Rod Loveday – 71 points. 2nd Place, Brian Coupe, Mike Davies – 72 points, 1st Place, John Burke, Gary Needham, Alan Robinson – 74 points.

Prizewinners L to R – Alan Janes, Rod Loveday, Maggie Edwards, Mike Davies, Brian Coupe, John Burke, Gary Needham, Alan Robinson, Mike Williams.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230