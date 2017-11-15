Cinema Tourism in Chinchón

Which Spanish village has seen John Wayne on horseback shooting pesky Indians and David Niven arriving in a hot air balloon?

The answer is Chinchón, a monumental village with a very special square (it’s oval actually) and a long history as a favourite location for film making, which has attracted directors such as Orson Welles.

Chinchón is conveniently situated just south east of Madrid, and was one of the key locations for Wayne’s Circus World, also starring Rita Hayworth and Niven’s Around the World in 80 Days, accompanied by the bullfighting Mexican comic Cantinflas.

On Saturday 2nd December 2017 at 4 pm, Chinchón has another date with the cinema as professionals and enthusiasts gather at the Parador Nacional to discuss and enjoy the town’s cinema history and explore the possibilities of attracting set-jetters (film tourists) to the locations where so many great stars and directors have gone before.

The event is organised by the non-profit making association ‘España de Cine,’ whose President is Londoner Bob Yareham, author of a guide to over 700 English language films made in Spain, ‘Movies Made in Spain.’

Among the speakers are Juan Luis Camacho Molina from Chinchón’s tourism association, local writer Manuel Carrasco Moreno, a representative of Madrid’s Film Commission, who will talk about projects currently being filmed in the Comunidad de Madrid, and producer and collaborator in international films made in Spain, Keko Morales from the production company Behind the Movies, based near Madrid.

There will also be a screening of a previously unseen video of Spanish actor José Sacristán, speaking about his native Chinchón to Bob Yareham. 80 year old Sacristán is one of Spain’s leading actors, and star of such Spanish film classics as La Colmena.

All are welcome to the event and entrance is free.