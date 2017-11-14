Second half shocker seals Daya’s fate

San Fulgencio 3 v. Daya Nueva 0

The home side started well and Antonio in the visitors’ goal was called into action twice in the first couple of minutes. The strong wind was causing problems especially for Daya’s defence who were facing into it.

Although Fulgencio were having the lion’s share of the ball they were not really hurting Daya. So with fifteen minutes played it was a pretty nondescript affair so far. The visitors worked a good opening on twenty minutes with the shot by Carlos from distance going close. Daya were now upping their game and playing some nice football.

All this counted for nothing though as on thirty minutes a free kick from out wide from the home side eluded everybody, including Antonio in the Daya goal to give Fulgencio a one goal lead. Daya produced a good effort minutes later but the keeper made a good save and the ball was scrambled away to safety.

From a Daya corner on forty minutes the keeper made a great save to keep the visitors from equalizing. On the stroke of half time Daya wasted a wonderful chance to level the scores with an open goal beckoning the ball was blasted over the bar ! Fulgencio were just about worth their one goal lead at the break but it was doubtful that just one goal would win this match.

Daya started the second half employing long high ball tactics over the top now they had the wind behind them. It was a dangerous game to play as they left themselves exposed in defence.

On fifty eight minutes Daya won a penalty, Fernando’s weak shot was comfortably saved by the keeper. From the keeper’s save, Fulgencio went straight down Daya’s end and scored their second goal. So now it was going to be a massive uphill struggle for the visitors to get something from this game.

On sixty two minutes the customary Daya defensive cock-up resulted in a third goal for Fulgencio, so the game was well and truly over now for the visitors. The home side who sensed more goals were up for grabs, tore into the beleaguered Daya’s defence. On eighty minutes another shocking miss by Daya just about summed up their woeful second half performance.

Fulgencio were by far the better side especially in the second half playing some nice controlled football and thoroughly deserved the result. Men of the match were all the Daya supporters who sat through this terrible performance by the visitors on a very chilly evening.

Daya Dave

Correction to last week’s scorers – Instead of having two hat trick heroes I am informed Omar scored 4 and Fernando 2. My apologies to Omar, my eyes are not what they used to be.